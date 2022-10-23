Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 78
High one year ago 53
Normal 61
Record: 1963 84
Low temperature 43
Low one year ago 42
Normal 41
Record: 1987 27
Maumee stage 1.48 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 4
For October 292
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For October 0.84 inch (−1.28)
For the year 28.22 inches (−5.00)
Snowfall
For Saturday none
For October 0.7 inch (0.7)
Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:01 a.m.
Sunset 6:47 p.m.
Moonset 6:10 p.m.
Moonrise 6:59 a.m. Monday
New Moon
Oct. 25
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8
Last Quarter
Nov. 16