Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 78

High one year ago 53

Normal 61

Record: 1963 84

Low temperature 43

Low one year ago 42

Normal 41

Record: 1987 27

Maumee stage 1.48 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 4

For October 292

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For October 0.84 inch (−1.28)

For the year 28.22 inches (−5.00)

Snowfall

For Saturday none

For October 0.7 inch (0.7)

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:01 a.m.

Sunset 6:47 p.m.

Moonset 6:10 p.m.

Moonrise 6:59 a.m. Monday

New Moon

Oct. 25

First Quarter

Nov. 1

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16