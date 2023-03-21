Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 49
High one year ago 58
Normal 50
Record: 2012 84
Low temperature 24
Low one year ago 37
Normal 31
Record: YEAR 12
Maumee stage 4.17 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 28
For March 556
Rainfall
For Monday none
For March 1.71 inches (−0.01)
For the year 8.62 inches (2.30)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For March 4.1 inches (−0.5)
Since July 1 21.7 inches (−10.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:42 a.m.
Sunset 7:53 p.m.
Moonrise 7:55 a.m.
Moonrise 8:03 p.m.
New Moon
March 21
First Quarter
March 28
Full Moon
April 6
Last Quarter
April 13