Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 35

High one year ago 33

Normal 32

Record: 1932 63

Low temperature 23

Low one year ago 23

Normal 18

Record: 1979 −7

Maumee stage 2.40 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 36

For January 376

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For January 0.44 inches (−0.82)

For the year 0.44 inches (−0.82)

Snowfall

For Saturday none

For January 0.1 inches (−4.5)

Since July 1 7.1 inches (−7.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:03 a.m.

Sunset 5:36 p.m.

Moonset 12:21 p.m.

Moonrise 2:26 a.m. Monday

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28

Full Moon

Feb. 5

Last Quarter

Feb. 13