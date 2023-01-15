Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 35
High one year ago 33
Normal 32
Record: 1932 63
Low temperature 23
Low one year ago 23
Normal 18
Record: 1979 −7
Maumee stage 2.40 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 36
For January 376
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For January 0.44 inches (−0.82)
For the year 0.44 inches (−0.82)
Snowfall
For Saturday none
For January 0.1 inches (−4.5)
Since July 1 7.1 inches (−7.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:03 a.m.
Sunset 5:36 p.m.
Moonset 12:21 p.m.
Moonrise 2:26 a.m. Monday
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28
Full Moon
Feb. 5
Last Quarter
Feb. 13