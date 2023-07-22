Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 79
High one year ago 86
Normal 84
Record: 1934 104
Low temperature 62
Low one year ago 68
Normal 63
Record: 1944 44
Maumee stage 4.55 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 6
For July 183
Rainfall
For Friday none
For July 4.41 inches (1.59)
For the year 23.59 inches (0.56)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 54% at 4 p.m.
Average 74%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:26 a.m.
Sunset 9:06 p.m.
Moonrise 10:58 a.m.
Moonset 11:47 p.m.
First Quarter
July 25
Full Moon
Aug. 1
Last Quarter
Aug. 8
New Moon
Aug. 16