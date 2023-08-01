Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 82
Normal 83
Record: 1999 98
Low temperature 57
Low one year ago 60
Normal 63
Record: 1899 46
Maumee stage 4.05 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 4
For July 276
Rainfall
For Monday none
For July 5.28 inches (1.23)
For the year 24.46 inches (0.20)
Relative humidity
Highest 89% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 37% at 3 p.m.
Average 63%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:37 a.m.
Sunset 8:57 p.m.
Moonset 5:58 a.m.
Moonrise 9:30 p.m.
Full Moon
Today
Last Quarter
Aug. 8
New Moon
Aug. 16
First Quarter
Aug. 24