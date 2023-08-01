Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 82

Normal 83

Record: 1999 98

Low temperature 57

Low one year ago 60

Normal 63

Record: 1899 46

Maumee stage 4.05 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 4

For July 276

Rainfall

For Monday none

For July 5.28 inches (1.23)

For the year 24.46 inches (0.20)

Relative humidity

Highest 89% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 37% at 3 p.m.

Average 63%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:37 a.m.

Sunset 8:57 p.m.

Moonset 5:58 a.m.

Moonrise 9:30 p.m.

Full Moon

Today

Last Quarter

Aug. 8

New Moon

Aug. 16

First Quarter

Aug. 24