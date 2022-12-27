Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 21
High one year ago 44
Normal 35
Record: 2019 63
Low temperature 10
Low one year ago 28
Normal 22
Record: 1983 −6
Maumee stage 1.74 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 49
For December 934
Rainfall
For Monday trace
For December 0.96 inch (−1.09)
For the year 31.98 inches (−7.08)
Snowfall
For Monday 0.01 inch
For December 2.8 inches (−3.3)
Since July 1 7.0 inches (−1.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:04 a.m.
Sunset 5:18 p.m.
Moonrise 11:42 a.m.
Moonset 10:34 p.m.
First Quarter
Dec. 29
Full Moon
Jan. 8
Last Quarter
Jan. 14
New Moon
Jan. 21