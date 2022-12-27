Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 21

High one year ago 44

Normal 35

Record: 2019 63

Low temperature 10

Low one year ago 28

Normal 22

Record: 1983 −6

Maumee stage 1.74 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 49

For December 934

Rainfall

For Monday trace

For December 0.96 inch (−1.09)

For the year 31.98 inches (−7.08)

Snowfall

For Monday 0.01 inch

For December 2.8 inches (−3.3)

Since July 1 7.0 inches (−1.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:04 a.m.

Sunset 5:18 p.m.

Moonrise 11:42 a.m.

Moonset 10:34 p.m.

First Quarter

Dec. 29

Full Moon

Jan. 8

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21