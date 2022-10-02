Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 72
High one year ago 80
Normal 70
Record: 2019 89
Low temperature 43
Low one year ago 47
Normal 48
Record: 1899 25
Maumee stage 7.73 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 7
For October 7
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For October none
For the year 27.38 inches (−3.82)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 30% at 2 p.m.
Average 62%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:38 a.m.
Sunset 7:21 p.m.
Moonrise 3:13 p.m.
Moonset 11:59 p.m.
First Quarter
Today
Full Moon
Oct. 9
Last Quarter
Oct. 17
New Moon
Oct. 25