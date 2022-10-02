Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 72

High one year ago 80

Normal 70

Record: 2019 89

Low temperature 43

Low one year ago 47

Normal 48

Record: 1899 25

Maumee stage 7.73 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 7

For October 7

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For October none

For the year 27.38 inches (−3.82)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 30% at 2 p.m.

Average 62%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:38 a.m.

Sunset 7:21 p.m.

Moonrise 3:13 p.m.

Moonset 11:59 p.m.

First Quarter

Today

Full Moon

Oct. 9

Last Quarter

Oct. 17

New Moon

Oct. 25