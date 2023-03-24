Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 54

High one year ago 64

Normal 51

Record: 1910 76

Low temperature 48

Low one year ago 45

Normal 31

Record: 1906 7

Maumee stage 7.77 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 14

For March 612

Rainfall

For Thursday 1.25 inches

For March 3.65 inches (1.65)

For the year 10.56 inches (3.96)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For March 4.1 inches (0.2)

Since July 1 21.7 inches (−10.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:38 a.m.

Sunset 7:57 p.m.

Moonrise 9:09 a.m.

Moonset 11:41 p.m.

First Quarter

March 28

Full Moon

April 6

Last Quarter

April 13

New Moon

April 20