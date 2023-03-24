Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 54
High one year ago 64
Normal 51
Record: 1910 76
Low temperature 48
Low one year ago 45
Normal 31
Record: 1906 7
Maumee stage 7.77 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 14
For March 612
Rainfall
For Thursday 1.25 inches
For March 3.65 inches (1.65)
For the year 10.56 inches (3.96)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For March 4.1 inches (0.2)
Since July 1 21.7 inches (−10.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:38 a.m.
Sunset 7:57 p.m.
Moonrise 9:09 a.m.
Moonset 11:41 p.m.
First Quarter
March 28
Full Moon
April 6
Last Quarter
April 13
New Moon
April 20