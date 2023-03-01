Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 48
High one year ago 46
Normal 41
Record: 2016 66
Low temperature 37
Low one year ago 24
Normal 12
Record: 1901 −4
Maumee stage 16.11 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 22
For February 810
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For February 4.16 inches (2.10)
For the year 6.91 inches (2.31)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For February 0.2 inch (−7.6)
Since July 1 17.6 inches (−10.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:15 a.m.
Sunset 6:31 p.m.
Moonrise 12:49 p.m.
Moonset 4:56 a.m. Thursday
Full Moon
March 7
Last Quarter
March 14
New Moon
March 21
First Quarter
March 28