Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 48

High one year ago 46

Normal 41

Record: 2016 66

Low temperature 37

Low one year ago 24

Normal 12

Record: 1901 −4

Maumee stage 16.11 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 22

For February 810

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For February 4.16 inches (2.10)

For the year 6.91 inches (2.31)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For February 0.2 inch (−7.6)

Since July 1 17.6 inches (−10.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:15 a.m.

Sunset 6:31 p.m.

Moonrise 12:49 p.m.

Moonset 4:56 a.m. Thursday

Full Moon

March 7

Last Quarter

March 14

New Moon

March 21

First Quarter

March 28