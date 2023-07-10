Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 80

Normal 84

Record: 1936 102

Low temperature 59

Low one year ago 62

Normal 64

Record: 1899 44

Maumee stage 2.09 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 5

For July 92

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For July 1.66 inches (0.43)

For the year 20.84 inches (−0.60)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 45% at 5 p.m.

Average 69%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:17 a.m.

Sunset 9:14 p.m.

Moonrise 1:43 a.m. Tuesday

Moonset 2:43 p.m.

New Moon

July 17

First Quarter

July 25

Full Moon

Aug. 1

Last Quarter

Aug. 8