Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 80
Normal 84
Record: 1936 102
Low temperature 59
Low one year ago 62
Normal 64
Record: 1899 44
Maumee stage 2.09 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 5
For July 92
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For July 1.66 inches (0.43)
For the year 20.84 inches (−0.60)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 45% at 5 p.m.
Average 69%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:17 a.m.
Sunset 9:14 p.m.
Moonrise 1:43 a.m. Tuesday
Moonset 2:43 p.m.
New Moon
July 17
First Quarter
July 25
Full Moon
Aug. 1
Last Quarter
Aug. 8