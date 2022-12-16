Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 47

High one year ago 60

Normal 38

Record: 1933 64

Low temperature 35

Low one year ago 45

Normal 24

Record: 1901, 1914 −10

Maumee stage 1.88 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 24

For December 429

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.23 inches

For December 0.67 inches (−0.53)

For the year 31.69 inches (−6.52)

Snowfall

For Thursday trace

For December trace (−3.2)

Since July 1 4.2 inches (−1.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:59 a.m.

Sunset 5:13 p.m.

Moonset 1:13 p.m.

Moonrise 1:20 a.m. Saturday

First Quarter

Dec. 29

Full Moon

Jan. 8

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21