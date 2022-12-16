Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 47
High one year ago 60
Normal 38
Record: 1933 64
Low temperature 35
Low one year ago 45
Normal 24
Record: 1901, 1914 −10
Maumee stage 1.88 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 24
For December 429
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.23 inches
For December 0.67 inches (−0.53)
For the year 31.69 inches (−6.52)
Snowfall
For Thursday trace
For December trace (−3.2)
Since July 1 4.2 inches (−1.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:59 a.m.
Sunset 5:13 p.m.
Moonset 1:13 p.m.
Moonrise 1:20 a.m. Saturday
First Quarter
Dec. 29
Full Moon
Jan. 8
Last Quarter
Jan. 14
New Moon
Jan. 21