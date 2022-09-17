Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 82

Normal 76

Record: 1939 96

Low temperature 53

Low one year ago 52

Normal 53

Record: 1916 38

Maumee stage 8.06 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 2

For September 62

Rainfall

For Friday none

For September 1.50 inches (−0.15)

For the year 26.92 inches (−2.79)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at midnight

Lowest 49% at 4 p.m.

Average 73%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:23 a.m.

Sunset 7:46 p.m.

Moonset 3:07 p.m.

Moonrise 11:58 p.m.

Last Quarter

Today

New Moon

Sept. 25

First Quarter

Oct. 2

Full Moon

Oct. 9