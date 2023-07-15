Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 88
High one year ago 82
Normal 84
Record: 1936 106
Low temperature 59
Low one year ago 58
Normal 64
Record: 1967 44
Maumee stage 1.82 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 9
For July 134
Rainfall
For Friday none
For July 1.83 inches (−0.08)
For the year 21.01 inches (−1.11)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 48% at 5 p.m.
Average 73%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:21 a.m.
Sunset 9:11 p.m.
Moonrise 8:11 p.m.
Moonset 4:51 a.m. Sunday
New Moon
July 17
First Quarter
July 25
Full Moon
Aug. 1
Last Quarter
Aug. 8