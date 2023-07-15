Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 88

High one year ago 82

Normal 84

Record: 1936 106

Low temperature 59

Low one year ago 58

Normal 64

Record: 1967 44

Maumee stage 1.82 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 9

For July 134

Rainfall

For Friday none

For July 1.83 inches (−0.08)

For the year 21.01 inches (−1.11)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 48% at 5 p.m.

Average 73%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:21 a.m.

Sunset 9:11 p.m.

Moonrise 8:11 p.m.

Moonset 4:51 a.m. Sunday

New Moon

July 17

First Quarter

July 25

Full Moon

Aug. 1

Last Quarter

Aug. 8