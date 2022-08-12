Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 79
High one year ago 88
Normal 83
Record: 1941 99
Low temperature 60
Low one year ago 69
Normal 62
Record: 1967 46
Maumee stage 8.00 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 5
For August 119
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For August 1.51 inches (0.16)
For the year 23.67 inches (−1.94)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 12 a.m.
Lowest 46% at 6 p.m.
Average 70%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:48 a.m.
Sunset 8:43 p.m.
Moonset 7:08 a.m.
Moonrise 9:38 p.m.
Last Quarter
Aug. 19
New Moon
Aug. 27
First Quarter
Sept. 3
Full Moon
Sept. 10