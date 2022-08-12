Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 79

High one year ago 88

Normal 83

Record: 1941 99

Low temperature 60

Low one year ago 69

Normal 62

Record: 1967 46

Maumee stage 8.00 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 5

For August 119

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For August 1.51 inches (0.16)

For the year 23.67 inches (−1.94)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 12 a.m.

Lowest 46% at 6 p.m.

Average 70%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:48 a.m.

Sunset 8:43 p.m.

Moonset 7:08 a.m.

Moonrise 9:38 p.m.

Last Quarter

Aug. 19

New Moon

Aug. 27

First Quarter

Sept. 3

Full Moon

Sept. 10