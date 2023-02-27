Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 52
High one year ago 30
Normal 40
Record: 1944 66
Low temperature 26
Low one year ago 17
Normal 24
Record: 1963 −17
Maumee stage 12.01 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 26
For February 768
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For February 3.12 inches (1.23)
For the year 5.87 inches (1.44)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For February 0.2 inches (−7.1)
Since July 1 17.6 inches (−10.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:18 a.m.
Sunset 6:28 p.m.
Moonrise 11:17 a.m.
Moonset 3:10 a.m. Tuesday
First Quarter
Feb. 27
Full Moon
March 7
Last Quarter
March 14
New Moon
March 21