Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 52

High one year ago 30

Normal 40

Record: 1944 66

Low temperature 26

Low one year ago 17

Normal 24

Record: 1963 −17

Maumee stage 12.01 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 26

For February 768

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For February 3.12 inches (1.23)

For the year 5.87 inches (1.44)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For February 0.2 inches (−7.1)

Since July 1 17.6 inches (−10.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:18 a.m.

Sunset 6:28 p.m.

Moonrise 11:17 a.m.

Moonset 3:10 a.m. Tuesday

First Quarter

Feb. 27

Full Moon

March 7

Last Quarter

March 14

New Moon

March 21