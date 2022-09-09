Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 79

Normal 79

Record: 1922 96

Low temperature 51

Low one year ago 61

Normal 56

Record: 1986 39

Maumee stage 1.92 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 1

For September 47

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For September trace

For the year 25.42 inches (−3.49)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 41% at 2 p.m.

Average 69%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:15 a.m.

Sunset 7:59 p.m.

Moonset 6 a.m.

Moonrise 8:05 p.m.

Full Moon

Sept. 10

Last Quarter

Sept. 17

New Moon

Sept. 25

First Quarter

Oct. 2