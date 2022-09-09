Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 79
Normal 79
Record: 1922 96
Low temperature 51
Low one year ago 61
Normal 56
Record: 1986 39
Maumee stage 1.92 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 1
For September 47
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For September trace
For the year 25.42 inches (−3.49)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 41% at 2 p.m.
Average 69%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:15 a.m.
Sunset 7:59 p.m.
Moonset 6 a.m.
Moonrise 8:05 p.m.
Full Moon
Sept. 10
Last Quarter
Sept. 17
New Moon
Sept. 25
First Quarter
Oct. 2