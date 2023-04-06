Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 74

High one year ago 61

Normal 57

Record: 1988 83

Low temperature 57

Low one year ago 30

Normal 36

Record: 1995 16

Maumee stage 7.18 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 1

For April 1

Rainfall

For Wednesday 0.27 inch

For April 0.53 inch (−0.05)

For the year 12.30 inches (4.31)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For April none (−0.3)

Since July 1 21.7 inches (−11.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:16 a.m.

Sunset 8:11 p.m.

Moonset 7:34 a.m.

Moonrise 8:56 p.m.

Full Moon

Today

Last Quarter

April 13

New Moon

April 20

First Quarter

April 27