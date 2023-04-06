Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 74
High one year ago 61
Normal 57
Record: 1988 83
Low temperature 57
Low one year ago 30
Normal 36
Record: 1995 16
Maumee stage 7.18 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 1
For April 1
Rainfall
For Wednesday 0.27 inch
For April 0.53 inch (−0.05)
For the year 12.30 inches (4.31)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For April none (−0.3)
Since July 1 21.7 inches (−11.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:16 a.m.
Sunset 8:11 p.m.
Moonset 7:34 a.m.
Moonrise 8:56 p.m.
Full Moon
Today
Last Quarter
April 13
New Moon
April 20
First Quarter
April 27