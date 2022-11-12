Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 62
High one year ago 64
Normal 52
Record: 1927 74
Low temperature 43
Low one year ago 40
Normal 34
Record: 1950 17
Maumee stage 1.62 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 12
For November 111
Rainfall
For Friday none
For November 0.02 inch (−1.03)
For the year 29.14 inches (−5.96)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For November none
Since July 1 0.7 inches (0.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:25 a.m.
Sunset 5:25 p.m.
Moonset 11:37 a.m.
Moonrise 8:21 p.m.
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23
First Quarter
Nov. 30
Full Moon
Dec. 7