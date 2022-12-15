Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 40

High one year ago 52

Normal 38

Record: 1975 66

Low temperature 32

Low one year ago 28

Normal 25

Record: 1914 −5

Maumee stage 1.77 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 29

For December 405

Rainfall

For Wednesday 0.02 inch

For December 0.18 inch (−0.94)

For the year 31.20 inches (−6.93)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For December none (−2.9)

Since July 1 4.2 inches (−0.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:59 a.m.

Sunset 5:13 p.m.

Moonset 12:52 p.m.

Moonrise 12:17 a.m. Friday

Last Quarter

Dec. 16

New Moon

Dec. 23

First Quarter

Dec. 29

Full Moon

Jan. 6