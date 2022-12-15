Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 40
High one year ago 52
Normal 38
Record: 1975 66
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago 28
Normal 25
Record: 1914 −5
Maumee stage 1.77 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 29
For December 405
Rainfall
For Wednesday 0.02 inch
For December 0.18 inch (−0.94)
For the year 31.20 inches (−6.93)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For December none (−2.9)
Since July 1 4.2 inches (−0.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:59 a.m.
Sunset 5:13 p.m.
Moonset 12:52 p.m.
Moonrise 12:17 a.m. Friday
Last Quarter
Dec. 16
New Moon
Dec. 23
First Quarter
Dec. 29
Full Moon
Jan. 6