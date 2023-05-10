Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 70

High one year ago 77

Normal 70

Record: 1936, 1979, 1993 87

Low temperature 49

Low one year ago 47

Normal 48

Record: 2020 23

Maumee stage 5.4 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 5

For May 102

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For May 2.17 inches (1.00)

For the year 15.90 inches (3.58)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 1 a.m.

Lowest 33% at 3 p.m.

Average 65%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:27 a.m.

Sunset 8:46 p.m.

Moonrise 10:27 a.m.

Moonset 2:25 a.m. Thursday

Last Quarter

May 12

New Moon

May 19

First Quarter

May 27

Full Moon

June 3