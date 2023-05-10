Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 70
High one year ago 77
Normal 70
Record: 1936, 1979, 1993 87
Low temperature 49
Low one year ago 47
Normal 48
Record: 2020 23
Maumee stage 5.4 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 5
For May 102
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For May 2.17 inches (1.00)
For the year 15.90 inches (3.58)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 1 a.m.
Lowest 33% at 3 p.m.
Average 65%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:27 a.m.
Sunset 8:46 p.m.
Moonrise 10:27 a.m.
Moonset 2:25 a.m. Thursday
Last Quarter
May 12
New Moon
May 19
First Quarter
May 27
Full Moon
June 3