Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 61
High one year ago 81
Normal 65
Record: 1897 87
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago 63
Normal 43
Record: 1979 27
Maumee stage 1.44 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 18
For October 152
Rainfall
For Friday none
For October 0.15 inch (−1.19)
For the year 27.53 inches (−4.91)
Relative humidity
Highest 81% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 18% at 3 p.m.
Average 50%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:52 a.m.
Sunset 6:59 p.m.
Moonset 1:53 p.m.
Moonrise 10:38 p.m.
Last Quarter
Oct. 17
New Moon
Oct. 25
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8