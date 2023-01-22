Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 32
High one year ago 24
Normal 32
Record: 1906 66
Low temperature 31
Low one year ago 10
Normal 18
Record: 1984 −21
Maumee stage 8.80 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 33
For January 572
Rainfall
For Saturday trace
For January 1.6 inches (−0.22)
For the year 1.6 inches (−0.22)
Snowfall
For Saturday trace
For January 0.1 inch (−0.3)
Since July 1 7.1 inches (−9.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:59 a.m.
Sunset 5:44 p.m.
Moonrise 9:02 a.m.
Moonset 6:48 p.m.
First Quarter
Jan. 28
Full Moon
Feb. 5
Last Quarter
Feb. 13
New Moon
Feb. 20