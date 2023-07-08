Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 85
High one year ago 82
Normal 84
Record: 2012 103
Low temperature 62
Low one year ago 66
Normal 64
Record: 1984 48
Maumee stage 2.32 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 9
For July 82
Rainfall
For Friday none
For July 1.19 inches (0.25)
For the year 20.37 inches (−0.78)
Relative humidity
Highest 84% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 37% at 4 p.m.
Average 61%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:15 a.m.
Sunset 9:15 p.m.
Moonset 12:21 p.m.
Moonrise 12:56 a.m. Sunday
Last Quarter
July 9
New Moon
July 17
First Quarter
July 25
Full Moon
Aug. 1