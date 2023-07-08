Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 85

High one year ago 82

Normal 84

Record: 2012 103

Low temperature 62

Low one year ago 66

Normal 64

Record: 1984 48

Maumee stage 2.32 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 9

For July 82

Rainfall

For Friday none

For July 1.19 inches (0.25)

For the year 20.37 inches (−0.78)

Relative humidity

Highest 84% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 37% at 4 p.m.

Average 61%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:15 a.m.

Sunset 9:15 p.m.

Moonset 12:21 p.m.

Moonrise 12:56 a.m. Sunday

Last Quarter

July 9

New Moon

July 17

First Quarter

July 25

Full Moon

Aug. 1