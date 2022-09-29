Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 62

High one year ago 77

Normal 72

Record: 1999 89

Low temperature 48

Low one year ago 54

Normal 49

Record: 1942 30

Maumee stage 7.82 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 10

For September 63

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For September 1.96 inches (−0.90)

For the year 27.38 inches (−3.54)

Relative humidity

Highest 83% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 53% at 3 p.m.

Average 68%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:35 a.m.

Sunset 7:26 p.m.

Moonrise 11:39 a.m.

Moonset 9:29 p.m.

First Quarter

Oct. 2

Full Moon

Oct. 9

Last Quarter

Oct. 17

New Moon

Oct. 25