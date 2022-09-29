Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 62
High one year ago 77
Normal 72
Record: 1999 89
Low temperature 48
Low one year ago 54
Normal 49
Record: 1942 30
Maumee stage 7.82 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 10
For September 63
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For September 1.96 inches (−0.90)
For the year 27.38 inches (−3.54)
Relative humidity
Highest 83% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 53% at 3 p.m.
Average 68%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:35 a.m.
Sunset 7:26 p.m.
Moonrise 11:39 a.m.
Moonset 9:29 p.m.
First Quarter
Oct. 2
Full Moon
Oct. 9
Last Quarter
Oct. 17
New Moon
Oct. 25