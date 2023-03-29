NEW YORK — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday he is hopeful that a new collective bargaining agreement between the league and its players can get done by the end of this week, though he stopped short of predicting that a deal would actually get struck.
The league and the National Basketball Players Association face a midnight Friday deadline for either side to decide that they will opt out of the deal and end the current CBA on June 30. That opt-out deadline already has been extended twice, and Silver said the NBA's current plan is to exercise that option if there is no deal by Friday night.
“I certainly can foresee one getting done and I hope we do get one done,” Silver said at the conclusion of a two-day meeting of the league's Board of Governors. “It's just because, honestly, I’m only one side of the negotiation, it’s difficult for me to place odds on whether or not that’s going to happen.”
The NBPA did not have any immediate reaction to Silver’s comments. Both sides have said throughout this process — and in past labor talks — that they do not intend to negotiate or discuss specifics publicly.
The sides have been talking about a new CBA for more than a year, and Silver said he expected negotiations to resume Wednesday night. And if Friday passes without a deal, it wouldn't be dire immediately because the sides still will have three months to get something done before the current CBA expires.
The opt-outs were put in place to avoid the drama of having talks go right up until the end of a deal, which would increase the odds of a work stoppage.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Columbia City girls in Classic
The Columbia City girls have been selected to play in the Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 at the New Castle Fieldhouse. The Eagles will play Indian Creek at 11 a.m. Dec. 29. This is the 40th tournament for the girls and the 47th edition for the boys. Lake Central and Jennings County play in the other girls game. The boys games are Kokomo vs Crispus Attucks and Brownstown Central vs Brownsburg on Dec. 30.
Area signings
A pair of senior rifle athletes signed with colleges Wednesday: Bishop Dwenger’s Gretchen Schleinkofer signed with Ole Miss and Homestead’s John Dely signed with the US Naval Academy.