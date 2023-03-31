Below is what you see on the ballot if you have a primary election in your city or town. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. * indicates incumbent

BLUFFTON

Mayor

Republican

John S. Whicker*

Clerk-treasurer

Republican

Michelle L. Simon

City Council

At large

Republican

Rick D. Elwell*

Blake A. Fiechter

Ronald J. Neuenschwander

Ethan A. Sommerfeld

District 1

Republican

Chandler T. Gerber*

District 2

Republican

Joshua D. Hunt*

District 3

Republican

Janella J. Stronczek*

District 4

Republican

Scott A. Mentzer*

District 5

Republican

Sarah J. Reed

City Judge

Republican

Robert J. Bate*