Below is what you see on the ballot if you have a primary election in your city or town. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. * indicates incumbent
BLUFFTON
Mayor
Republican
John S. Whicker*
Clerk-treasurer
Republican
Michelle L. Simon
City Council
At large
Republican
Rick D. Elwell*
Blake A. Fiechter
Ronald J. Neuenschwander
Ethan A. Sommerfeld
District 1
Republican
Chandler T. Gerber*
District 2
Republican
Joshua D. Hunt*
District 3
Republican
Janella J. Stronczek*
District 4
Republican
Scott A. Mentzer*
District 5
Republican
Sarah J. Reed
City Judge
Republican
Robert J. Bate*