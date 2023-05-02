Below is what you see on the ballot if you have a primary election in your city or town. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. * indicates incumbent

WELLS COUNTY

BLUFFTON

Mayor

Republican

John S. Whicker* 423

Clerk-treasurer

Republican

Michelle L. Simon 419

City Council

At large

(Vote for 2)

Republican

Rick D. Elwell* 384

Blake A. Fiechter 274

Ronald J. Neuenschwander 192

Ethan A. Sommerfeld 88

District 1

Republican

Chandler T. Gerber* 141

District 2

Republican

Joshua D. Hunt* 70

District 3

Republican

Janella J. Stronczek* 66

District 4

Republican

Scott A. Mentzer* 107

District 5

Republican

Sarah J. Reed 34

City judge

Republican

Robert J. Bate* 427