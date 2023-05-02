Below is what you see on the ballot if you have a primary election in your city or town. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. * indicates incumbent
WELLS COUNTY
BLUFFTON
Mayor
Republican
√ John S. Whicker* 423
Clerk-treasurer
Republican
√ Michelle L. Simon 419
City Council
At large
(Vote for 2)
Republican
√ Rick D. Elwell* 384
√ Blake A. Fiechter 274
Ronald J. Neuenschwander 192
Ethan A. Sommerfeld 88
District 1
Republican
√ Chandler T. Gerber* 141
District 2
Republican
√ Joshua D. Hunt* 70
District 3
Republican
√ Janella J. Stronczek* 66
District 4
Republican
√ Scott A. Mentzer* 107
District 5
Republican
√ Sarah J. Reed 34
City judge
Republican
√ Robert J. Bate* 427