A woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison for wire fraud that she committed through a homeowners’ association management business that worked with Fort Wayne neighborhoods.
Lisa A. Downey, 50, of Covington, Virginia, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced to 30 months in prison with two years of supervised release, the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana said in a news release. She was also ordered to pay more than $189,000 in restitution to victims.
In 2019 and 2020, Downey operated a scheme that involved the theft of money from multiple Fort Wayne neighborhoods, the news release said.
“Downey used her position as manager for several homeowners’ association accounts to make unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals for her own benefit,” the news release said. “Downey also paid herself more money than she was entitled to for her services and in some cases submitted false statements to conceal her mishandling of funds.”
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.