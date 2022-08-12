CETINJE, Montenegro – A man went on a shooting rampage in the streets of this western Montenegro city Friday, killing 10 people, including two children, before being shot dead by a passerby, officials said.
Montenegrin police chief Zoran Brdjanin said in a video statement shared with media that attacker was a 34-year-old man he identified only by his initials, V.B.
Brdjanin said the man used a hunting rifle to first shoot to death two children ages 8 and 11 and their mother, who lived as tenants in the attacker’s house in Cetinje’s Medovina neighborhood. The shooter then walked into the street and randomly shot 13 more people, seven fatally, the chief said.
“At the moment, it is unclear what provoked V.B. to commit this atrocious act,” Brdjanin said.
Mexican prison riot spreads to streets
A gang riot inside a border prison that left two inmates dead quickly spread to the streets of Ciudad Juarez where alleged gang members killed nine more people, including four employees of a radio station, security officials said Friday.
The surge in violence recalled a far more deadly period in Juarez more than a decade earlier. Mexico’s powerful drug cartels commonly use local gangs to defend their territory and carry out their vendettas.
Chemical waste dumped in Poland river
Poland’s prime minister said Friday that “huge amounts of chemical waste” were probably dumped intentionally into the Oder River, which runs along the border with Germany, causing environmental damage so severe it will take the river years to recover.
Tons of dead fish have been seen floating or washed ashore on the Oder’s banks over the past two weeks, but the issue only erupted into a major scandal late this week.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, whose government is under pressure for its handling of what appears to be a major environmental catastrophe, vowed that Polish authorities would hold the perpetrators to account.
Colombia resumes guerrilla peace talks
Colombia’s new government and members of the nation’s last guerrilla group met Friday to discuss resuming peace talks suspended three years ago.
Colombia’s national peace commissioner, Danilo Rueda, said the government would take the necessary “judicial and political steps” to make peace talks possible with the National Liberation Army, known as the ELN.
Observers consider it likely that those steps will include lifting arrest warrants for ELN negotiators who are currently living in exile in Cuba.
Monkeypox to be renamed over slur fears
The World Health Organization says it will hold an open forum to rename monkeypox, after some critics raised concerns the name could be derogatory or have racist connotations.
In a statement Friday, the U.N. health agency did not say how long the process would take.
Monkeypox was first named in 1958 when research monkeys in Denmark were observed to have a “pox-like” disease, although they are not thought to be the animal reservoir.