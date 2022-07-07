MEXICO CITY – Mexico’s army and National Guard announced Thursday what they called a “historic” seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.
“This is the largest seizure in history of this lethal drug,” said Assistant Public Safety Secretary Ricardo Mejia, estimating the fentanyl had an illicit value of around $230 million.
Synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been behind a major increase in overdose deaths in the United States; as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal. The drug is 100 times more potent than morphine. The nearly 1,200 pounds found at the warehouse could have produced millions of the counterfeit pills in which fentanyl is usually offered.
British accuse Iran of arming Houthis
A British Royal Navy vessel seized a sophisticated shipment of Iranian missiles in the Gulf of Oman this year, officials said Thursday, pointing to the interdiction as proof of Tehran’s support for Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the embattled country.
The British government statement was striking in that it provided some of the strongest findings to date that Tehran is arming the Houthis against the Saudi-led military coalition with advanced weapons smuggled through the Persian Gulf.
The U.K. Embassy in the United Arab Emirates described the seizure of surface-to-air-missiles and engines for land attack cruise missiles as “the first time a British naval warship has interdicted a vessel carrying such sophisticated weapons from Iran.”
EU official reports new wave of COVID
A senior official at the European Union medicines agency said Thursday that many nations in the bloc are seeing a new wave of COVID-19, driven by highly transmissible mutations of the omicron variant.
The European Medicines Agency’s Marco Cavaleri told an online briefing that the BA.4 and BA.5 mutations are expected to become dominant across the continent, “likely replacing all other variants by the end of July.”
He said that while there is no evidence the variants make people more sick than earlier strains of the virus, “the increase in transmission among older age groups is starting to translate into severe disease.”
Italians find 10th body from avalanche
Rescue crews in northern Italy recovered a 10th body Thursday and said they were looking for just one more hiker following a deadly avalanche sparked by the collapse of a chunk of melting glacier.
Alpine rescue crews using dogs and drones were able to recover the remains in the debris of Sunday’s avalanche on the Marmolada glacier, east of Bolzano, said the head of the Trento province, Maurizio Fugatti.
To date only six of the 10 bodies have been identified, including those of two Czech citizens Thursday.
Crews have found body parts at the site of the disaster, evidence of the fierce force of the avalanche on the hikers.